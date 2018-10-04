Detectives in bid to solve Centertainment murder in Sheffield

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing at Valley Centertainment almost two weeks ago to the day.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was stabbed to death when violence flared outside Cineworld on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.

Another man, aged 21, was also stabbed during the incident and underwent surgery but survived and has since been discharged from hospital.

He was one of eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack.

He and four others were released from police custody under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three others were released with no further action to be taken.

Nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives investigating the murder are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive for the killing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 950 of September 21.