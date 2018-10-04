Killer on the loose seven weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The killer of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in Sheffield seven weeks ago is still on the loose.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 21.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

He received emergency first aid from passers-by and residents at the scene before paramedics arrived to take him to hospital.

Kavan underwent surgery but died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted for questioning over the murder of Kavan Brissett

He died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack but have not yet revealed why anyone would want him dead.

Four arrests have been made so far but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are also trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone found shielding him faces prosecution.

Kavan’s funeral was held in Sheffield earlier this week.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.



