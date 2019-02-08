Have your say

Motorists from South Yorkshire heading south have been warned to expect six mile queues after a serious collision on the M1.

The southbound carriageway is closed between Junction 28 for Alfreton and 27 for Hucknall following a collision involving a lorry and two cars.

There are tailbacks on the M1 this morning following a serious collision

A woman has been taken to hospital from the crash scene with serious injuries.

Derbyshire Constabulary said emergency services were alerted to the smash at 3.30am.

The northbound carriageway is still open but the southbound stretch is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

Repairs need to be carried out to the central reservation barrier.