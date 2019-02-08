Have your say

A police investigation is under way into another supermarket raid in Sheffield.

The Co-op on Oldfield Road, Stannington, was broken into at around 1am on Wednesday, February 6.

It is believed that three men broke into the store after smashing a window.

Cigarettes were stolen in the raid and the thieves drove off towards Stannington.

They have not yet been traced.

Yesterday morning, an attempt was made to break into Tesco on Herries Road, Southey.

A vehicle was used to ram raid the shutters but the offenders failed to get inside.

Anyone with information on either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.