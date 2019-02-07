Have your say

A police hunt is under way for a teenage boy wanted over an attack on a vulnerable man on a Sheffield estate.

Buchanan Road, Parson Cross

The boy, believed to be around 15 years old, is wanted for questioning over an attack on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 10.

A 26-year-old man and his mum were followed by a group of youths as they left Asda on nearby Chaucer Road.

They had verbal abuse hurled at them before one of the yobs punched the man in his face, causing serious injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 14/14928/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111