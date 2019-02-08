Have your say

A second Tesco store has been raided in Sheffield in just over 24 hours.

Raiders broke into the supermarket on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, in the early hours of this morning and got away with a quantity of cigarettes.

Tesco on Infirmary Road in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, was raided this morning

The alarm was triggered at around 3.25am, with the raid coming just over 24 hours after a Tesco store on Herries Road, Southey, was ram raided.

A vehicle was driven into the shutters of the store yesterday morning but crooks failed to gain entry.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Co-op on Oldfield Road, Stannington, was also raided and thieves got away with cigarettes.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.