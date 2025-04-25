Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Hearn has urged Sheffield City Council to “show me the way” to increase attendance and prize money or he will take world snooker on the road.

The former World Snooker Tour boss, who is president of Matchroom Sport and still involved in negotiations, said the facilities and capacity at the Crucible were “not fit for purpose” and continuing to hold the contest there was letting down many people.

Barry Hearn has urged Sheffield City Council to show him how it would boost attendance and prize money at World Snooker. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In an interview on BBC Radio 4 he said he wanted 3,000 people watching per session - the Crucible has 980-seat capacity - and prize money similar to darts.

He said he was meeting Sheffield City Council officials next week and, with the contract due to run out in 2027, he needed a decision soon.

The council’s plans are currently unclear. Before the championships started it issued a statement saying it would not publicly discuss the future of the tournament this year.

Mr Hearn said: “Maybe we should take this worldwide. Maybe it should be one year in Beijing, one year in Saudi and one year in Sheffield. We have to move with the times.”

Sheffield turns into snooker city once again as the World Championships are held at The Crucible. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

He added: “I’m seeing Sheffield City Council next week. I’ve got a great relationship with them and I love Sheffield.”

But professional sports people had a short time in which to make money, he said.

He said: “I’m concerned with increasing the prize money as we have done with darts. Snooker needs to be more commercially viable.

“The contract period ends in 2027 and we need a decision soon. I’m too old to do brinkmanship. I need 3,000 people per session otherwise I’m letting down a lot of people and we lose their support.

“We want to stay in Sheffield so show me the way. If not, I can justify a rotation that takes the World Snooker Championship on the road and makes it what it is, a world championship not just a championship for Sheffield.”

Before the current tournament started the World Snooker Tour, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres issued a joint statement, saying: “Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour have been working together, along with the BBC and partners across the city, to make the 2025 World Championship the best yet.

“We can’t wait to welcome the snooker world back to the iconic Crucible theatre this month.

“Sheffield City Council, World Snooker Tour and Sheffield Theatres are longstanding partners.

“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027.

“Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the championship will be made by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres or World Snooker Tour during this year’s event.

“When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update.