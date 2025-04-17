Everything you need to know about the 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
The biggest event on Sheffield's sporting calendar is almost here.
We are now just hours away from the 2025 World Snooker Championship getting underway at Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre.
Snooker fans from across the world are set to flock to the Steel City to watch 32 of the world's best players compete at the championship, which is being sponsored by IT firm Halo.
2025 will mark the 48th consecutive year that the tournament has been held at the Crucible on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre.
And here is everything you need to know about this year's World Snooker Championship.
When does it take place?
It runs between Saturday, April 19, 2025 and Monday, May 5, 2025.
Are there any tickets left?
Several sessions - including all of the the semi-finals and final slots - are sold out, but there are currently a limited number of tickets remaning for the below sessions, which you can buy via https://www.cruciblesnooker.com/:
Round one
Saturday, April 19, 2025
2.30pm: Mark Williams VS Wu Yize
7.30pm: Barry Hawkins VS Hossein Vafaei
Monday, April 21, 2025
2.30pm: Mark Allen VS Fan Zhengyi
2.30pm: Ding Junhui VS Zak Surety
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
2.30pm: Ding Junhui VS Zak Surety
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
2.30pm: Luca Brecel VS Ryan Day
Round two
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Sunday, April 27, 2025
How much do tickets cost?
Ticket prices vary depending on which session they are for. The best value tickets for the available sessions currently range from £49.50 to £60.50. Prices include commission.
How much is the prize money this year?
Winner: £500,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Semi-finals: £100,000
Quarter-finals: £50,000
Last 16: £30,000
Last 32: £20,000
Last 48: £15,000
Last 80: £10,000
Last 112: £5,000
High break: £15,000
Total: £2,395,000
Who is the defending champion?
Kyren Wilson is the defending champion. He held off Jak Jones to take the title, with an 18-14 victory last April.
What is the 'Crucible curse'?
For the last 48 years, the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has been home to the World Snooker Championship, the leading professional snooker tournament. Since the tournament moved to the Crucible in 1977, no player has been able to defend their first title win – a strange but true phenomenon commonly referred to as the Crucible Curse.
Kyren Wilson is likely to have the curse on his mind, as he attempts to defend the title.
As it currently stands, Judd Trump is the favourite to win, with odds of 7/2. He is followed by Mark Selby, for whom bookmakers are offering odds 11/2, followed by snooker legend Ronnie O’Sulivan coming in as third favourite at 13/2.
Ronnie has recently been beset by illness, pulling out of the Masters at Alexandra Palace on medical grounds, and opting out of the Welsh Open. It would be a record-breaking eighth title for Ronnie if he did win.
Kyren Wilson could beat the Crucible curse to take the title, and is currently an outside bet at 7/1.
