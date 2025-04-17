Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's that time of year again - let’s all go snooker loopy.

The biggest event on Sheffield's sporting calendar is almost here.

We are now just hours away from the 2025 World Snooker Championship getting underway at Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre.

Snooker fans from across the world are set to flock to the Steel City to watch 32 of the world's best players compete at the championship, which is being sponsored by IT firm Halo.

2025 will mark the 48th consecutive year that the tournament has been held at the Crucible on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre.

And here is everything you need to know about this year's World Snooker Championship.

Four-time World Champion Mark Selby recently entered the top five all-time earners in snooker for the first time. Englishman Selby has won £8,485,679 in his career to date and still has plenty of winning years to come. | Getty Images

When does it take place?

It runs between Saturday, April 19, 2025 and Monday, May 5, 2025.

Are there any tickets left?

Several sessions - including all of the the semi-finals and final slots - are sold out, but there are currently a limited number of tickets remaning for the below sessions, which you can buy via https://www.cruciblesnooker.com/:

Round one

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Round two

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025

Word number one Judd Trump is in the opposite side of the 2025 draw to Kyren Wilson

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on which session they are for. The best value tickets for the available sessions currently range from £49.50 to £60.50. Prices include commission.

How much is the prize money this year?

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

High break: £15,000

Total: £2,395,000

Kyren Wilson is the defending champion at this year's World Snooker Championship. | Getty Images

Who is the defending champion?

Kyren Wilson is the defending champion. He held off Jak Jones to take the title, with an 18-14 victory last April.

What is the 'Crucible curse'?

For the last 48 years, the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has been home to the World Snooker Championship, the leading professional snooker tournament. Since the tournament moved to the Crucible in 1977, no player has been able to defend their first title win – a strange but true phenomenon commonly referred to as the Crucible Curse.

Kyren Wilson is likely to have the curse on his mind, as he attempts to defend the title.

Who is favourite to be the 2025 World Snooker Champion?

As it currently stands, Judd Trump is the favourite to win, with odds of 7/2. He is followed by Mark Selby, for whom bookmakers are offering odds 11/2, followed by snooker legend Ronnie O’Sulivan coming in as third favourite at 13/2.

Ronnie has recently been beset by illness, pulling out of the Masters at Alexandra Palace on medical grounds, and opting out of the Welsh Open. It would be a record-breaking eighth title for Ronnie if he did win.

Kyren Wilson could beat the Crucible curse to take the title, and is currently an outside bet at 7/1.