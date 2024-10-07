M1 Sheffield Rotherham: Traffic chaos as nuisance bird causes havoc on motorway near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 21:00 BST
Traffic jams have been caused on the M1 near Sheffield tonight - because of a nuisance bird

Traffic was stopped on the M1 northbound between junctions 32 and 33, between Rotherham and Sheffield this evening, with tailbacks of a mile reported.

National Highways announced at 7.30pm: “Traffic is currently stopped on the M1 northbound between J32 and J33 near Rotherham due to a swan in the carriageway.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. Delays of approx. 10 minutes and one mile of congestion.”

But just over 10 minutes later they added: “Thanks to our Traffic Officers, who have managed to safely contain the swan.”

The said traffic had been released.

