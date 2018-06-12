Six teenagers arrested over stabbing in Doncaster

Six teenagers have been arrested over a stabbing in Doncaster last night.

The teens - two aged 18, three 17-year-olds and one aged 15 - remain in custody this morning over an attack on a 28-year-old man in Dryden Road, Mexborough.

Emergency services were called to the street at 10.30pm following a disturbance involving a group of people known to each other.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition this morning.

Detectives arrested the six teenagers on suspicion of wounding.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Six teenagers are currently in police custody following an incident in Mexborough last night in which a 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds.

"Emergency services were called to Dryden Road just after 10.30pm following a report that a man had been injured following an altercation between a group of people known to each other.

"The victim was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

"Officers are today continuing with their enquiries and will be in the area speaking to residents."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 1,057 of June 11.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.