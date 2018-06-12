One Sheffield teenager dead and another injured in violent attacks on children in space of three weeks

Police chiefs are overseeing investigations into the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy and the shooting of another in two violent attacks on children in Sheffield in the space of three weeks.

Last night a 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being shot in an attack in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe.

The shooting, close to the junction with Hastilar Road South, is under investigation this morning, with a large police cordon in place around the crime scene.

Parts of Nodder Road, Hastilar Road South, Chadwick Road and Fishponds Road West are sealed off and under police guard as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and attempt to piece together exactly what happened.

No arrests have yet been made.

The boy's injuries are not believed to be life threatening but he remains in hospital this morning.

The shooting came 11 days after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in another act of violence on a city street over recent weeks.

Sam Baker was stabbed on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24.

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead an hour later.

A post mortem examination revealed he was stabbed in his chest.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder.