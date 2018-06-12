Drug users and dealers to be targeted in Sheffield city centre

Drug users and dealers are to be targeted in a day of action in Sheffield city centre.

The Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team announced this morning that drug issues and anti-social behaviour are to be addressed today.

A spokesman said: "Specific police activity will be taking place today targeting drug users, dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

"We will be utilising various powers available to us under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act."

