Drug users and dealers to be targeted in Sheffield city centre

Police officers will be tackling drug issues in Sheffield city centre today
Drug users and dealers are to be targeted in a day of action in Sheffield city centre.

The Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team announced this morning that drug issues and anti-social behaviour are to be addressed today.

A spokesman said: "Specific police activity will be taking place today targeting drug users, dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

"We will be utilising various powers available to us under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act."

