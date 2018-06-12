Sheffield shooting: What we know so far

A teenage boy is in hospital this morning after being shot on a Sheffield estate.

Here is what we know so far.

Police officers flooded a Sheffield estate after a shooting last night

- A boy, aged 17, was shot in Nodder Road, close to the junction with Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, at around 9.10pm.

- Emergency services were deployed to the scene and while paramedics treated the injured teenager, police officers cordoned off the crime scene and made initial enquiries.

- The boy was rushed to hospital, where he remains this morning. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

- The police cordon remains in place this morning, with officers guarding the crime scene.

- Armed police were among the officers deployed to Woodthorpe in the wake of the gun attack.

- A police helicopter was also used to monitor the crime scene and surrounding area from the air.

- On May 8, a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe. That gun attack, in broad daylight, happened close to Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

- That shooting came 24 days after another man was shot on nearby Nodder Road. A 42-year-old man was shot in his leg and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

- In March 2016 a gun was discharged close to the Premier store on Nodder Road, Woodthorpe. Two men were each jailed for seven years for their roles in the shooting.

- In July 2016 a gun was fired at a house on nearby Hastilar Road South. A window was damaged but nobody was injured.

- Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone in the area at the time of the shooting or who saw anything suspicious.

- Anyone with information on last night's shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.