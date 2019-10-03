Six arrested over Sheffield shooting released by police
Six suspects arrested over a shooting in Sheffield have been released under investigation after police questioning.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 12:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 14:00 pm
Four men and a teenage boy from Sheffield and a woman, from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence after a shooting in Woodhouse on Monday night.
A car was shot at and three men jumped in and sped off in the vehicle.
Witnesses to the shooting are urged to come forward and speak to detectives.
Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.