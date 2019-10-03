Sheffield burglar in a flap as parrot foils break-in
A parrot in Sheffield ruffled a burglar’s feathers after starting to squawk at an intruder – alerting his owner to the break-in.
Taffy the crime-busting parrot raised the alarm when a burglar broke into a house in Greenhill.
The Africa Grey started squawking so loudly his owner ran downstairs – disturbing the intruder, who fled the scene empty-handed.
It is believed the crook, who got into the house via the patio door, had been looking for the keys to a car parked outside.
Sergeant Dave Cremin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “They say dogs make the best security guards, but Taffy did a pretty good job at ruffling this burglar’s feathers. This is a timely reminder to keep keys and valuables out of sight of doors and windows to prevent your home being targeted."