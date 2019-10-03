LEWIS BAGSHAW MURDER: Latest on fatal stabbing of young Sheffield dad

As a Sheffield man prepares to appear at court over the murder of a young dad, here is everything known so far about the killing.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 10:28 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 10:59 am

- Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21.

- He was rushed to hospital with stab wounds but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lewis Bagshaw

- Lewis, who has a son who is 17 months old, is believed to have staggered into the street seeking help, having been attacked elsewhere.

- The day after the stabbing, police cordons were in place on Piper Crescent and nearby Southey Green Road.

- The murder is being treated as a targeted attack.

- Three suspects have been charged over the murder, with Callum Ramsey, 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, the latest to be accused of the killing.

- He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

- Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with murder.

- All three suspects are remanded in custody.

- Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.

- Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the incident room can be contacted direct on 01709 443507.