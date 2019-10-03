Man robbed of phone in Sheffield street after arranging to meet buyer via online app
A man who arranged to meet another man to sell him his mobile phone was robbed in a Sheffield street.
Two men arranged to meet in Fawcett Street, Netherthorpe on Tuesday after a 29-year-old Sheffield man advertised his phone for sale on an online app.
But when the buyer turned up to purchase the phone, he grabbed it from the seller and fled.
South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that just before 1pm on October 1, the victim of the theft, a 26-year-old man, met a man on Fawcett Street to sell him a mobile phone after they had exchanged messages on a buying and selling app.
“As they sat in a car to exchange the phone for payment, the man snatched the device from the victim and fled.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender."
POLICE: Sheffield man jailed for 'stabbing' former partner after gaining access to her home through bathroom window
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/148616/19.