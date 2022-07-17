Flowers, candles and messages of love have been left for the man whose body residents say was found by a dog walker yesterday morning.

The tributes have been left on a bridge across the Short Brook, a narrow stream that runs between the Short Brook estate and Short Brook Primary School, whose playing fields are right next to the spot.

Devasted friends and loved ones have today left tributes to a man found dead in water close a Sheffield estate. A friend is pictured looking at the flowers on the bridge, near the Shortbrook estate.

Today dog walkers were back on the land, which was cordoned off by police for most of yesterday.

One nearby resident said most of the area on the estate side of the water was sealed off yesterday by a police cordon.

It is understood the cordon was removed by officers late yesterday.

One man could also be seen looking at the tributes and sitting opposite them in quiet reflection.

Messages were left on the flowers.

One read: “Can’t believe you’ve gone, son. I will miss you so much. Always my baby boy and you’ll always be in my heart. I will love you always and forever. Mum.”

Police were called to the scene at around 10.40am yesterday (Saturday July 16) to reports that a body had been found in the water at the site

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said in a statement last night: “Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

​”Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death.”