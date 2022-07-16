Officers were called today, Saturday, July 16, at around 10.40am to reports that a body had been found in the water close to Shortbrook Road in Westfield.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
”Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death.”
The area around the stream was this afternoon cordoned off, with police standing guard.