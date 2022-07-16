Shortbrook Road Sheffield: Tragedy as police confirm man found dead in stream in Westfield

A man has been found dead in a stream in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Officers were called today, Saturday, July 16, at around 10.40am to reports that a body had been found in the water close to Shortbrook Road in Westfield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has sadly been found dead in a stream close to Shortbrook Road in Westfield, Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed

​”Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances which led to his death.”

The area around the stream was this afternoon cordoned off, with police standing guard.

