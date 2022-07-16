White Thorns Drive, in Batemoor, remained cordoned off by police this morning as officers continued their investigation into the incident, which was reported at 7pm last night.

Residents described hearing bangs, before seeing a man running past covered in blood from what they believe was a head wound.

A trail of blood stains could still be seen this morning where the man had run shouting for help.

Residents said the police presence had been scaled down this morning from last night. One described seeing the police helicopter overhead last night, while another described armed officers and sniffer dogs on the ground. They said the area cordoned off has also been narrowed this morning.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she had just gone to bring her cat in, after seeing it on a fence, when she heard two bangs.

She heard: “Then I saw someone run past with blood on his head – I’ve never seen so much blood in my life, except in horror movies.

"It’s usually quiet round here. I’ve lived here for four years, and it’s the first time anything like this has happened.

"I was shaking – I just kept thinking what would have happened if I had taken another few steps and got caught in a cross fire? I’ve never had police outside my house like this before.

"I thought the noise was a firework at first. It was horrible.”

Another resident, Ben Dixon, also described hearing a loud bang near his home.

He said: “I heard a loud bang, then saw someone running past the window with blood coming from the right hand side of his face. He was shouting for someone to call an ambulance.

"There are police here today, but there were a lot more last night. It’s the first time I’ve known of anything like this happening here.”

He said police arrived quickly, and so did an ambulance.

This morning, a police van and three police cars remained on the scene. Police tape sealed White Thorns Drive off from Batemoor Road, enclosing an area of around, with the corden extending around 30 yards into the cul-de-sac.

In a statement issued last night, police

said they were called at about 7pm last night (July 15) by a member of the public to inform them a man had reportedly been shot.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two victims – two men believed to be aged in their late 30s – injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of the men is believed to have received injuries which are life-altering, but not life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 853 of 15 July. You can access our online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Anyone who filmed the incident and has footage is asked to send that to [email protected]