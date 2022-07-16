The nine-picture gallery shows picures taken this morning as officers continue their investigations.

Officers were called out at 7pm last night, after reports of the shooting, and residents have reported seeing a man bleeding from his head shouting for an ambulance.

In a statement issued last night, police said they were called at about 7pm last night (July 15) by a member of the public to inform them a man had reportedly been shot.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two victims – two men believed to be aged in their late 30s – injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of the men is believed to have received injuries which are life-altering, but not life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses. You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 853 of 15 July. You can access our online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Anyone who filmed the incident and has footage is asked to send that to [email protected]

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.

Police guard Police officer pictured at the scene of the reported shooting in Batemoor, reported to police last night (July 15)

Police cars The scene at Whte Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield today, as police carry out investigations into the shooting on Friday night (July 15)

Taped off The scene at Whte Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield today, as police carry out investigations into the shooting on Friday night (July 15)

Blood spots The scene at Whte Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield today, as police carry out investigations into the shooting on Friday night (July 15)