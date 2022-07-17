Ricky Davies was found dead on Saturday morning, in the Short Brook, near Shortbrook Road, Westfield, and is thought to have been on his way home from a night out with his friends.

His family believes the 33-year-old fell into the stream.

A heartbroken mum has told of the hardworking son and dad, Ricky Davies, who died tragically yards from his Sheffield home on Saturday morning.

Residents in the area say it is thought he may have been seated on the wall of a bridge which crosses the stream, close to Shortbrook Junior School, and died as a result of knocking himself out before landing in the water.

‘A great dad’

Mum Delia, who lived with Ricky on East Croft Drive, Westfield described Ricky as a loving son, and a loving brother to his three sisters, and a great dad to his 21 month old son.

She said: “He worked for Fletchers Recycling, which is nearby. He had worked there for a few months with an agency, and they had been that pleased with him that they had taken him on as permanent staff. He loved it there, and really liked the job, and they were very pleased with him."

PIcture shows one of the tributes to Ricky at a shrine set up in his memory on a bridge over the Short Brook

She said he had been described as a ‘lovable rogue’ at school, and had been a pupil at both Waterthorpe Juniors, and later Westfield School.

Although he did not enjoy school, he had thrived after leaving, and had gone straight into a job mending kerbs.

"He was a very hard working lad, and was really good when he’d left school,” she said. “He was always ready to help anyone.”

‘They love and miss him’

PIcture shows a shrine set up in his memory on a bridge over the Short Brook

His sisters, Charlene, Shantelle, and Annalise, were also devastated by his loss, said Delia. “They have said they love and miss him.” she said.

"He had gone out to the pub. He went with friends on Friday night, because he looked after his son on Sundays.

"I just can’t get my head round what has happened. He was so near to home.”

"I miss him loads and love him so much. He was a good dad, son, and brother to his sisters.”

Delia said she rang him when he failed to come home – and eventually the call was answered by someone who had found the handset.