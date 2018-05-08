Shock at two shootings on Sheffield estate in three weeks

A shooting close to a Sheffield school this morning happened close to where another man was shot just three weeks ago.

At 11am today, a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe.

The gun attack, close to the junction with Fishponds Road West and Woodthorpe Community Primary School, came just 24 days after another man was shot on nearby Nodder Road.

On that occasion a 42-year-old man was injured and a man, aged 30, was arrested.

South Yorkshire Police said that just before 1.10am on Saturday, April 14 a man leaving a house on Nodder Road was approached by a group of men before several shots were fired, injuring him in the leg.

The suspect arrested over the incident was held on suspicion of assault and firearms offences before being released while investigations continue.

Detectives said that incident was a 'targeted attack'.

Temporary Detective Inspector Stuart Hall, said last month: "I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature are alarming, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack."

In March 201 a a gun was discharged close to the Premier store on Nodder Road, Woodthorpe and in July of that year a gun was fired at a house in nearby Hastilar Road South.

Two men were reach jailed for seven years for their roles in the shooting at a group outside the convenience store.