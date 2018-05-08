Video footage shows police activity at scene of shooting in Sheffield

Police officers remain at a crime scene in Sheffield this afternoon after a shooting earlier today.

Officers are guarding an inner and outer cordon on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, after a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg at around 11am.

Police officers on Chadwick Road after a shooting earlier today

The attack happened close to the junction with Fishponds Road West, which is near Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

He was taken to hospital after paramedics treated him at the scene.

It has not yet been revealed whether any arrests have been made.

Armed police have been deployed to Woodthorpe in the wake of the gun attack and officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and looking for witnesses to the incident, which has shocked residents on the city estate.

"On arrival, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and has since been taken to hospital. His injuries are not described as life-threatening.

