A man was arrested for drink driving after a car crash in a Sheffield suburb.

The 21-year-old was arrested after a silver Seat Ibiza crashed into a lamppost on Totley Brook Road, Totley, At around 2.20pm yesterday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

He has since been released under investigation.

