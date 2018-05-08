Police confirm man shot in broad daylight on Sheffield estate

It has been confirmed that a man was shot in in broad daylight on a Sheffield estate today.

Emergency services were alerted to a shooting in Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe - yards away from Woodthorpe Community Primary School - at 11am.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in the attack.

His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

It is not yet known if any arrests have been made.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to Chadwick Road, Sheffield, at around 11am this morning following reports that gunshots had been heard and a man was injured.

"On arrival, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and has since been taken to hospital. His injuries are not described as life-threatening."

A cordon is in place on Chadwick Road between Fishponds Road West and Woodthorpe Road and armed police officers have been deployed to the estate.

More to follow.