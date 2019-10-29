Sheffield's 'man with the pram' mingles with celebrities at Pride of Britain awards
Sheffield’s ‘man with the pram’ John Burkhill attended the star-studded Pride of Britain awards last night in recognition of his fundraising efforts.
The 80-year-old was nominated for the Regional Fundraisers award for his efforts to raise £1 million for cancer charity Macmillan.
To date he has raised £750,000 by walking the streets of Sheffield every day pushing an old pram while wearing a green wig.
He attended The Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London last night, with Macmillan describing his fundraising effort as ‘incredible’ and thanking him ahead of the event.
The full list of winners will be revealed when the ceremony is screened on ITV on Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm.
John, from Handsworth, who was awarded Sheffield’s highest honour earlier this year - the Freedom Of The City – attended the event alongside other unsung heroes from across the country.
John started fundraising after losing his daughter Karen in 1991, quickly followed by his wife June a year later, both to cancer.
Prince Charles attended the event alongside celebrities including This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby; TV presenter Davina McCall; Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amber Davies and I’m A Celebrity Judge and radio presenter Amanda Holden.