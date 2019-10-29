John Burkhill

The 80-year-old was nominated for the Regional Fundraisers award for his efforts to raise £1 million for cancer charity Macmillan.

To date he has raised £750,000 by walking the streets of Sheffield every day pushing an old pram while wearing a green wig.

He attended The Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London last night, with Macmillan describing his fundraising effort as ‘incredible’ and thanking him ahead of the event.

The full list of winners will be revealed when the ceremony is screened on ITV on Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm.

John, from Handsworth, who was awarded Sheffield’s highest honour earlier this year - the Freedom Of The City – attended the event alongside other unsung heroes from across the country.

John started fundraising after losing his daughter Karen in 1991, quickly followed by his wife June a year later, both to cancer.