Michaela Hague, aged 25, was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night 2001.

The mum-of-one was picked up from Bower Street and taken to remote car park off Nursery Street, where she was stabbed 19 times in her neck and back.

Michaela Hague

She got into a punter’s old style blue Ford Sierra and despite a nationwide search for the car at the time, the killer was never traced.

Michaela, from Pitsmoor, managed to describe her attacker to the first police officer on the scene, but despite the vital clues he has never been identified.

She said her attacker was white, clean-shaven and wore a wedding ring.

He was around 38 years old, 6ft tall and was wearing a blue fleece and glasses.

Michaela worked on the streets to fund a heroin addiction.

Next Tuesday marks the 18th anniversary of the murder.

Sali Harwood, manager of the Sheffield Working Women’s Opportunities Project, which supports vulnerable women involved in street prostitution, said: “It’s a long time now, our thoughts are with her family.

“Yes, we worry about the perpetrator not being found, or maybe he’s serving time for something else.

“She is still remembered by the women out there and they will bring up her name as Bonfire Night comes round.

“There is still a lot of violence on the street, still a lot of drug use and the health of the women is very poor, in fact I would say their health is poorer than it’s ever been.”

The killer of Sheffield prostitute Dawn Shields has also never been caught.

The 19-year-old, who had a young child, was last seen getting into a car in Broomhall – Sheffield’s red light district at the time - just after midnight on Friday, May 13 and her body was found a week later on the slopes of Mam Tor, Castleton, in the Peak District.

She was naked and buried in a shallow grave under some rocks.