Train conductor ‘pushed over and sprayed with beer’ near Sheffield

British Transport Police have today released an image of a man they would like to identify after the incident which happened at around 5.20pm on Saturday, September 28.

The group is reported to have initially tried tripping the victim up. One of the men then pushed him over, injuring the victim’s knee and shoulder.

Assault on train conductor Sheffield to Retford.

They then sprayed him with beer while he was on the floor.

One of the men is also reported to have urinated in the train carriage.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and quoting reference number 493 of 28/09/19.