Sheffield is the third worst city for cycling despite a host of new schemes, a survey shows.

Saga, the over 50s health insurer, set criteria based on bike use, lanes, shops, share schemes, safety, theft and weather. And it surveyed 2,000 adults ‘from different generations’.

Sheaf Valley Cycle Route was installed last year.

It then produced a table of 17 cities and ranked Sheffield 15th. This was despite several bike lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods being installed, planned or under construction in areas including Nether Edge, Crookes, and Kelham Island. The Sheaf Valley Cycle Route was launched last year amid controversy around the closure of Little London Road to traffic. Now it looks likely to be made permanent and even extended.

But Sheffield’s score could have been worse - its famously steep hills appear not to have been considered by the health insurer.

Top of the table was Norwich, which scored highly for sharing, safety, routes and security.

London was bottom, despite scoring 10 for safety. It was dragged down by theft, lack of cycle routes and shops.

Kevin McMullan, of Saga, said: "Although the UK may not have achieved the status of becoming a cycling haven like the Netherlands quite yet, it’s fantastic to see so many cities across the country making substantial efforts to improve cycling routes and become more accessible.

"As these improvements are implemented, there will be less barriers to entry for cyclists, and more active people of all ages can use a bicycle – and feel safe while doing so."