Some of Sheffield city centre’s main roads are closed today – to accommodate a cycling grand prix.

The event will also see bus services diverted as top riders take part in the cycle racing today, with closures planned until 11pm tonight on some parts of the course

The road closures came into place at 4am, and are as follows :

- 4am until 10.30pm: Arundel Gate, lane closure. In-bound carriage way towards High Street from Furnival Gate roundabout

Some of Sheffield city centre’s main roads are closed today – to accommodate a cycling grand prix. File picture shows cyclists taking part in the Tour de France in Yorkshire.. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

- 4am until 10pm: Tudor Square (competitor parking)

- 4am until 11pm: Pinstone Street / Charles Street / Union Street. Furnival Gate out-bound carriageway towards Furnival Gate roundabout from Rockingham Street. Norfolk Street, Surrey Street. Leopold Street from Church Street to Surrey Street in-bound only (access to taxis only)

The following bus stop changes will be in place:

During the event, Pinstone Street, Leopold Street and Arundel Gate northbound (from Furnival Gate towards High Street) will be closed between 4.30pm and end of service.

Services down West Street will divert via Carver Street and run via the bottom of the Moor, then up Eyre Street stopping in the city as listed below – except 51.

Services which go up High Street then onto Leopold Street will run via Arundel Gate to Furnival Square then stopping in the city as listed below.

Services from Eyre Street onto Arundel Gate will run via Furnival Street, Paternoster Row then stopping in the city as listed below.

Service 4, 6 Darnall will stop at Eyre Street (ES2), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG13).

Service 5 Firth Park will stop at Arundel Gate (AG12), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Castlegate (CG14).

Service 10 Manor Park will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG13).

Service 20/20A Hillsborough will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Sheffield Interchange, Castlegate (CG14).

Service 20/20A Hemsorth – normal.

Service 22 Nether Edge will stop at Commercial Street (CG2), Arundel Gate (02 Academy), Charter Row (MH7).

Service 22,25,25A Woodhouse will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG13).

Service 30 Plumbley will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Sheffield Interchange.

Service 35, 36 will stop at Hillsborough will stop at Sheffield Interchange, Castle Street (CG22).

Service 42 Waterthorpe will stop at Eyre Street (ES2), Paternoster Row, Haymarket (CG20), Interchange.

Service 51 Charnock will stop at West Street, Charter Row (MH7).

Service 51 Lodge Moor will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Church Street (HS4).

Service 52 Woodhouse will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG13).

Service 52 Hillsborough – normal.

Service 56 Wybourn will stop at Sheffield Interchange, Waingate (CG13).

Service 57 Stocksbridge will stop at Sheffield Interchange, Snig Hill (CG5).

Service 69 Rotherham will stop at Sheffield Interchange, Castle Street (CG22).

Service 70 Catcliffe will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row.

Service 70 Dore will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Church Street (HS4).

Service 72 Rotherham will stop at Sheffield Interchange.

Service 75, 76, 79, 79A Batemoor will stop at Arundel Gate (O2 Academy), Charter Row (MH9).

Service 75, 76 Ecclesfield will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG11).

Service 81, 82 Stannington will stop at Eyre Street (ES3), Snig Hill (CG5).

Service 84 Loxley will stop at Sheffield Interchange, Snig Hill (CG5).

Service 81-88A Ecclesall/Bents Green/Millhouses will stop at Snig Hill (CG9), Charter Row (MH8).

Service 83, 83A, 87 Ecclesfield will stop at Eyre Street (ES1) Sheffield Interchange, Castlegate (CG15).

Service 87 Low Edges will stop at Arundel Gate (O2 Academy), Charter Row (MH9).

Service 88, 88A Ecclesfield will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Paternoster Row, Flat Street (FS1), Waingate (CG12).

Service 95 Walkley will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Interchange, Church Street (HS5)

Service 97, 98 Ecclesfield will stop at Eyre Street (ES1), Sheffield Interchange, Castlegate (CG15).

Service 97, 98 Totley will stop at Arundel Gate (O2 Academy). Charter Row (MH9).

Service 120, 123 Crystal Peaks will stop at West Street, Paternoster Row, Haymarket (CG21), Interchange

Service 120 Fulwood - normal.

Service Y4/B4 Middlewood/ Malin Bridge will stop at Angel Street running to/from Brook Hill Rounababout via Broad Lane.