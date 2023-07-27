The second South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards are green for go - enter now

As our search for this year's sustainability champions continues we’re highlighting Fox Valley Bikes as a ‘vehicle for change’.

The business is more than just a friendly neighbourhood bike shop, they are all about making a difference – and we're not just talking about fixing squeaky brakes.

Hop on a bike and join the green revolution...

The firm says it is a ‘champion of a sustainable commute’ and promotes eco-friendly practices through bike recycling, servicing, repairs and maintenance workshops. It also has a commitment to reducing waste.

Staff hate the idea of good parts going to landfill, so they've set up a pioneering recycling scheme, turning old components into something new and road-worthy. And, recognising that not everyone has space for their own bike, they've rolled out a hire service, making cycling accessible for everyone.

It's a simple, affordable way for people to test the waters (or the bike lanes!) and maybe fall in love with cycling. Fox Valley Bikes' efforts stretch beyond their shop, too. They're always looking to partner with schools, businesses, and councils to bring more benefits to communities.

They believe that every pedal, every recycled part, and every new rider counts. Their entry states they aren’t just serving the cycling community they’re ‘shaping a greener, healthier future for everyone’.

Winning SME of the Year would be fantastic recognition for their efforts, they say, but more importantly, it would help them inspire even more people to hop on a bike and join the green revolution.

Entries like these are just what we need to hear about. Nominating your business offers you the opportunity to share your story and unite with others who are all encouraged to reduce our impact on the planet.

Along with our event sponsors - Business Sheffield, Hallam FM and Greatest Hits SY, Sheffield Girls School and charity partner Labre's Hope - we encourage you to enter one of the 13 award categories shown below.

Entries close on 22 August 2023 at 6pm. Go to www.southyorkshiresustainabilityawards.co.uk The winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony on Thursday September 28 at Magna, Rotherham. Save the date in your diary.

Recycling Initiative of the Year

SME of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Net Zero Business of the Year, in association with Business Sheffield

Manufacturing Award

Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative

Business Leader of the Year

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Education Initiative of the Year in association with Hallam FM

Young Green Champion of the Year

Green Ambassador of the Year

Community Initiative of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award