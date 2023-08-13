Luke, aged 25, is the luckiest unlucky man after being hit by a car on three separate occasions in the past 10 years.

A man in Sheffield is campaigning for safer roads after he claims low speed limits helped to save his life on three occasions.

Luke Richardson, aged 25, has survived being hit by a car three times while out on his bicycle. Now he is raising awareness on the importance of maintaining safe speed limits as Rishi Sunak’s Government is said to be contemplating restrictions on councils' ability to implement 20mph zones.

The PhD student, who lives in Burngreave, said: “In my 25 years of living I have been hit by cars driving dangerously three different times. I have just been very lucky in my incidents. They all happened at low speeds and I was left relatively unharmed.

“Each time I was hit I had done everything cyclists are told to do yet the one thing that stopped these incidents from being fatal were the speed limits implemented by local councils.”

Luke was first struck by a car when he was just 14, while doing the paper round in his hometown of Cheltenham. He was on his bike when, without warning, a car hit him from behind and threw him to the ground. He was left with scrapes, bumps, concussion and a bent bicycle wheel.

About three years later, Luke was not so fortunate with his injuries when he was once again thrown from his bike while on his way home from school.

He said: “I don’t remember what happened - I woke up by the side of the road with my bike bent like a banana and my helmet smashed like an egg.”

The driver was nowhere to be seen.

Luke was taken to hospital where it was found he had suffered major concussion, and a hematoma on his leg, which is where blood pools under the skin after an injury. He fears his injuries would have been much worse had it not happened in a 20mph zone.

Then while in his second year at the University of Sheffield, Luke again suffered a nasty headache, bumps and bruises after a woman pulled out in her car in front of him.

He said: “I was cycling down Ecclesall Road towards town when a woman pulled out without looking and I went straight into the side of her car.”

Luke has set up a petition to call upon Mr Sunak to ensure that councils keep the power to 20mph speed limits. It challenges the Government's approach, which, according to Luke, disregards the safety of the people and puts innocent lives at risk.

He said: “I’m not saying there should be 20mph everywhere in the city, but it shouldn’t be left up to those to make the decision without any local knowledge.

"A 20mph zone benefits pedestrians and cyclists, it makes neighbourhoods feel safer. I'm annoyed that the Government is trying to take that power away from where it should be.

“We cannot allow the Government to dismiss the value of human life. It's time for them to recognise the importance of maintaining safe speed limits to protect our loved ones."