Local charity CADS say they are close to 'exhausting all avenues' in their attempt to save iconic building.

A charity says Sheffield’s iconic Abbeydale Picture House is "at risk of immediate collapse" if they cannot secure £160,000 for repairs.

Sheffield arts charity CADS (Creative Arts Development Space) says it has reached "a crucial point" in its bid to restore the building on Abbeydale Road.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

Two years ago, the charity was devastated to learn the ceiling was unsafe and the roof was leaking water, leading to owners closing the auditorium and canceling many events.

Now, parts of the Grade II listed picture house are reportedly at risk of imminent collapse.

Sheffield charity CADS says it is close to exhausting options for finding the £160,000 needed to simply make the Abbeydale Picture House auditorium safe, and have made unsuccessful bids to the Government's Community Ownership fund. Picture Tony Johnson

CADS board director and founder Steve Rimmer said: "The CADS team has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of this prestigious building.

"But sadly, without significant funding, we’re becoming unable to continue our vision of saving this piece of Sheffield history."

The Abbeydale Picture house was opened on December 20, 1920, and was once the largest, most luxurious cinema in Sheffield.

Earlier this year, an agreement was made for CADS to purchase the building with a mortgage approved.

However, CADS says it has been unable to find the additional funds to secure the building, with two unsuccessful bids to the Community Ownership Fund (COF) from the UK Government.

The charity says it will require a minimum of £160,000 spending to ensure it is safe with further funding needed to fully restore the building.

It comes as, in the two years since the water ingress was first discovered, the damage has increased and there is a high chance that large sections of the antique, barrel-vaulted plaster ceiling may collapse imminently.

Many of the original features of this more-than-a-century-old picture house, despite needing work, are still in place.

Despite the main auditorium being out of action now for exactly two years, CADS have made extensive use of the 'fly tower' behind the main stage. Plus a 'speakeasy' bar has been created in the entranceway of the main space which plays host to events and activities. However, these projects are sadly not enough to sustain the running costs of the building.

The damages do not extend to the Picture House Social bar, which is run in a separate part of the building.

