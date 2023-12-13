Police issue update after man shot in incident near Page Hall, with road closures set to continue

Part of Page Hall Road will remain closed today and tomorrow, as police continue investigations over a shooting in Sheffield.

Officers investigating the incident, which was reported in the early hours of Tuesday, said a teenager remained in hospital today in a critical condition.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "Yesterday morning (Tuesday December 12) at 12.38am, we were called to reports that a man had been shot on Page Hall Road.

Police on the scene at Page Hall Road as roads remain closed as Sheffield shooting investigation continues

"Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"Page Hall Road, between the junction of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street, remains closed today (December 13) while officers continue their enquiries. It is expected the road will remain closed all day and into tomorrow (December 14)."

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, Head of Major Crime, said: "This is an extremely concerning incident and a young man remains in hospital with critical injuries. Our investigation is continuing at pace and therefore people who live locally will have seen an increased police presence in the community yesterday and will continue to do so today.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are also delivering additional patrols in the area. I would encourage those with concerns to stop and speak to them."

He said that at present, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident but added officers knew someone out there knows what happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police have set up an incident room which can be contacted directly on via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1

Det Supt Murphy said: "I am urging members of the public to come forward and assist us with our investigation. Intelligence provided by the public is vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023. Alternatively you can also pass information directly to the incident room, as stated above.