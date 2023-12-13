"We're excited to welcome the community in and get to know them, and we're keen to make a good first impression"

These photos show inside the new restaurant in Sheffield which has opened at the site of a former city institution.

Olive House opened over the weekend in Millhouses, on the corner of Abbeydale Road and Archer Road, where the legendary Italian restaurant La Scala had stood for nearly a quarter of a century.

Olive House describes itself as a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant, with its expansive menu featuring kebab dishes, steaks, burgers, pasta, seafood, and Mediterranean plates including lamb shank and beef moussaka.

There are also a number of vegetarian options at the restaurant, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The new owner Fethi Tosun was born in Turkey, in Fethiye, a popular tourist area, and came to England in 2007. He has worked in various restaurants, including Istanbul on West Street, Sheffield, and most recently ran his own Turkish restaurant, Istanbul Kitchen & Bar, in Barnsley, which he has sold.

"I wanted a new challenge and because our family is from Sheffield it's good to come back home," he told The Star.

"This is a fabulous location, with a great community, and I think we offer something a bit different to the area. Everything's made fresh and cooked fresh, with authentic Turkish and Mediterranean flavours, and we're cooking on a grill, which is traditional Turkish cooking.

"La Scala had been here a long time and had a good loyal customer base. We've made a nod to that with the Mediterranean dishes on the menu.

"I've got an experienced team with good values. We're excited to welcome the community in and get to know them, and we're keen to make a good first impression."

The Star reported in November how La Scala, which had been running since 1999 and was one of the best loved Italian restaurants in Sheffield, had closed. The owner Raza Khan explained how he had taken the difficult decision to sell up as he felt it was 'time to go'.

Olive House is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and there is a three-course festive set menu priced £30.

For more details, visit: olivehouserestaurant.co.uk.

1 . New look Inside the new Olive House restaurant in Millhouses, Sheffield, which has replaced La Scala Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Olive House Inside the new Olive House restaurant in Millhouses, Sheffield, which has replaced La Scala Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Fancy lighting Inside the new Olive House restaurant in Millhouses, Sheffield, which has replaced La Scala Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales