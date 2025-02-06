Teenager Harvey Willgoose will be remembered this weekend with a march against knife crime in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield and the entire country is still reeling from the death of the 15-year-old boy from Beighton, who died after he was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday (February 3). A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

A march is planned on Saturday in memory of Harvey Willgoose | National World

Flowers and tributes have piled up across the city for the young Blades fan, including in the main car park of Bramall Lane football stadium.

Now, Sheffield will gather to remember Harvey this Saturday ahead of a United home game against Portsmouth.

A memorial march will be held in Sheffield city centre this Saturday (February 9, 1pm, Town Hall) for Harvey Willgoose. | Submitted / SWNS

Friends, family, loved ones and anyone who wants to show their support, have been invited to gather at the Town Hall at 1pm for a memorial march to St Mary’s Church on Bramall Lane.

The march - which will wind down The Moor and onto South Lane before taking the underpass to Bramall Lane - will end with a balloon release outside St Mary’s Church.

Social media posts promoting the march call for both Blades and Wednesday fans to attend and that Sheffield is “stronger together.”

A post online reads: “This is a peaceful walk in support of anti knife crime.

“No alcohol, no fireworks, please keep this respectful.”

The march is being reportedly supported by knife crime charity Always An Alternative and Mums United Sheffield.

An organiser, Spencer Starkes, wrote in a public Facebook post: “Since news broke earlier this week we’ve been working with Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield United to organise and peaceful gathering outside the town hall.

“This will be a peaceful gathering and walk, it’s about one thing and one thing only getting these [knives] took off our streets.

“Please share as far you can and let’s get one hell of a turnout.”

It comes as a fundraising appeal to support Harvey’s family and pay funeral costs has today surpassed £13,500.

Appeal organiser, Jenna Hitchcock, said in a post on Wednesday: “Thank you all so much for helping us reach target.

“I'm overwhelmed with your generosity. You can still donate let's smash this target! Harvey you have touched the hearts of the nation.”