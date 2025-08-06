Sheffield Wednesday: Club claimed over £800,000 from taxpayer for research and development

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday claimed more than £800,000 from HMRC under a scheme that pays taxpayers’ cash to companies investing in research and development.

The club claimed £878,000 in R&D tax credits over the last two years - £175,000 last year and £703,000 the year before - its accounts show.

Rufus Meakin, a Sheffield-based R&D tax specialist and associate at MSC R&D, said the figures could imply total research and development costs at the club of £3m-6m, depending on which part of the scheme the club used.

SWFC claimed £878,000 in R&D tax credits over the last two years, its accounts show. placeholder image
SWFC claimed £878,000 in R&D tax credits over the last two years, its accounts show. | google

The Star asked SWFC for a breakdown of spending on research and development.

We also approached business advisory firm, Sedulo Audit, which produced the 2024 accounts.

Benn Longshaw, corporate finance director at Sedulo, said: “We never make comments to press.”

R&D tax relief was created in 2000 with the aim of incentivising research and development investment.

Under HMRC’s rules, a company can claim R&D relief if it seeks to resolve scientific or technological uncertainty, with the aim of advancing knowledge or capability in its field, not just its own business.

Mr Meakin said: “There’s been growing scrutiny of R&D relief claims made by football clubs, and HMRC has opened enquiries into several in recent years.

“Ultimately, the test is whether the work involved genuine technological uncertainty and aimed to push forward knowledge or capability in a meaningful way, something that a competent professional in the field could not easily resolve.

“In theory, a football club could make a valid claim, for example, in areas like data analytics or performance technology, but without detailed evidence, it’s impossible to say whether any particular claim, including Sheffield Wednesday’s, meets HMRC’s threshold.”

