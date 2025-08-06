Sheffield Wednesday: Club claimed over £800,000 from taxpayer for research and development
The club claimed £878,000 in R&D tax credits over the last two years - £175,000 last year and £703,000 the year before - its accounts show.
Rufus Meakin, a Sheffield-based R&D tax specialist and associate at MSC R&D, said the figures could imply total research and development costs at the club of £3m-6m, depending on which part of the scheme the club used.
We also approached business advisory firm, Sedulo Audit, which produced the 2024 accounts.
Benn Longshaw, corporate finance director at Sedulo, said: “We never make comments to press.”
R&D tax relief was created in 2000 with the aim of incentivising research and development investment.
Under HMRC’s rules, a company can claim R&D relief if it seeks to resolve scientific or technological uncertainty, with the aim of advancing knowledge or capability in its field, not just its own business.
Mr Meakin said: “There’s been growing scrutiny of R&D relief claims made by football clubs, and HMRC has opened enquiries into several in recent years.
“Ultimately, the test is whether the work involved genuine technological uncertainty and aimed to push forward knowledge or capability in a meaningful way, something that a competent professional in the field could not easily resolve.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.