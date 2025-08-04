The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust have confirmed their plan to protest at this weekend’s game against Leicester City.

Wednesday are back in competitive action this Sunday, but the build-up to the game has been mired in controversy and anxiety given the club’s ongoing troubles under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. The Owls are currently under embargo, in the midst of a three-window fee restriction, and have left many players and staff unpaid for last month... A friendly against Burnley over the weekend was also cancelled after players boycotted it following the news that they wouldn’t get their wages.

On the back of all that, the SWST have explained their plans to protest at the King Power Stadium this weekend by urging fans to stay in the concourse until five minutes after kick off, but also confirmed that something bigger is planned for the home game against Stoke City.

Sheffield Wednesday protest plans

A statement from the Trust read, “The SWFC Supporters Trust is calling on all fans attending our opening fixture away at Leicester City to take part in a Late to your seat protest. The Trust have arranged a large banner to be displayed in a visibly empty away end, to be captured by the nations cameras. The banner will be displayed outside the stadium also, prior to kick off. We are famed for our incredible support, let's display that we have had enough.

“We ask all supporters to remain outside the stadium/in the concourses and delay entry to your seat until 5 minutes after the first whistle. Once five minutes of the game has passed, we ask supporters to make their way to their seats in a safe and orderly manner, this protest has been organised in discussion with LCFC.. Vocal displeasure towards our current ownership is encouraged.

“With the match live on Sky Sports, a visibly empty away end will highlight the seriousness of our club's plight, to a national audience. An additional impactful, visual large-scale display has been arranged for the day, which we hope will make a huge statement.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“Whilst we are fully aware stronger action is required this season, we do not feel this is the correct fixture, the opportunity for nationwide coverage is too good to miss. Further details for stronger action at our first home game against Stoke City, will be provided very soon. We thank supporters for their incredible backing in these difficult times. We will not be ignored. We will not be silenced. We want our Wednesday back.

**The Trust is only able to suggest forms of protest, each individual is free to protest as they see fit, within the constraints of the law. Please respect each other. This is our club. WAWAW** Black and Gold - Until We're Sold! Please continue to display protest colours at all fixtures. “

Fans have already shown their support for the cause by donating over £11,000 to the SWST to help back their efforts, with supporters of the club eager to help them find a way to enact a turnaround in the Owls’ fortunes.

The money, as stated by the Trust, will be used to ‘support unpaid workers where we can’, ‘organise protest activities that gain maximum impact and media exposure’ as well as ‘continue to campaign for positive change at our football club’, while 5% of it will be donated to the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

