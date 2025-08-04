Sheffield Wednesday’s players have released a collective statement where they talk of ‘extreme concern’ at the lack of clarity from the club.

The Owls are a club in crisis at the moment, with the latest round of unpaid wages the latest sorry chapter in what has been a shambolic summer at Hillsborough. A friendly against Burnley over the weekend was called off on the back of players being informed that they once again wouldn’t be paid on time, and positive news on the likes of Henrik Pedersen and Barry Bannan has been a drop in the ocean of negativity.

This weekend Wednesday are due to face Leicester City with a threadbare squad following a raft of exits and zero incomings in recent weeks, and the players have opted to say something - taking a stand alongside everyone else, in all areas of the club, who are going through a tough time of things at the moment.

Sheffield Wednesday players make a statement

The statement, sent to The Star today, reads as follows, “As has been well publicised, players, coaching and club staff groups at the club have all been impacted by delayed and overdue payment of salaries.

“This has been a worrying time for us as players but, whilst we are often the ones in the spotlight, we are not the only ones involved. We stand together in support with all our colleagues employed by the club who have been affected.

“Players and staff are now feeling real, practical impacts in their professional and personal lives and we are extremely concerned at the lack of clarity regarding what is happening and when this will be resolved.

“The decision taken by the players to withdraw from the planned friendly with Burnley was not taken lightly or without consideration. We are fully aware of the added concern this will have caused supporters but trust there is a real understanding of the difficult position we have been put in.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015.

“We want to reassure fans that there has not been, and will not be, any ‘downing of tools’ by any of us on the training ground, and we are all working as hard as we can and supporting each other, the manager and staff.

“However, we, like you, want our focus to be fully on what happens on the pitch and the new season ahead. This is proving to be really challenging and we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future. We can then all move forward together as a club. The Players.”

The Owls face Leicester on Sunday afternoon in their first game of the 2025/26 season, with a protest planned by fans that will see them only take to their seats after five minutes has been played. This statement from the players, and the implication of potential further action at the end of it, shows their solidarity for the cause.

