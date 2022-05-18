Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie appears to stamp on fan during Nottingham Forest pitch invasion

The Scotland star, who did not feature in the play-off semi-final because of a foot injury, was caught on camera appearing to kick a fan as Forest supporters celebrated last night’s penalty shoot-out win over the Blades.

The incident comes after a man was arrested for an alleged assault on United’s Billy Sharp as chaotic scenes erupted at the end of the match.

Sky Sports News has broadcast the clip, which can ve viewed HERE and says it has verified the player kicking out is McBurnie.

It is not clear whether the kick connected with the fan or not.

Neither Sheffield United nor Nottingham Forest are commenting on the incident at present, Sky Sports has said.

Last year, McBurnie was arrested in North Yorkshire after he allegedly attacked a man and smashed his phone.

A video emerged on social media last May and police subsequently announced that they arrested McBurnie in connection with the alleged assault of a 21-year-old.

North Yorkshire Police issued a penalty notice and a caution to the two men involved.

But police did not specify which of the two men received a penalty notice and which was cautioned.

Television footage showed a supporter charge at Sharp during a pitch invasion as the player stood on the sidelines.

Sharp, 36, said "one mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football".

In his post on Twitter, he added: "Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

"Incredibly proud to captain this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high."

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said Sharp required stitches, while Forest say they were "appalled".

"We've seen one of our players attacked," said Heckingbottom after the match at Forest's City Ground. "He's shook up, bleeding, angry.