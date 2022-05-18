The 31-year-old was arrested after Sharp was headbutted as Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground after their team won a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

As Forest fans celebrated their win over the Blades, captain Sharp was floored as he stood on the sidelines of the pitch as his team mates made their way to the tunnel after their defeat.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan last night (Photo: George Wood/ Getty Images)

Sharp, a former Forest player himself, is believed to have required stitches after the attack.

Nottingham Forest said the club was ‘appalled’ by the incident and Nottingamshire Police launched an investigation.

The force said it is continuing to liaise with both clubs as enquiries continue.

The man arrested over the incident spent the night in police custody.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

Outraged fans have taken to social media to call for a lifetime ban for the attacker.

There are also calls for an end to pitch invasions.