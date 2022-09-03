Sheffield trams: Unconfirmed reports of fatalities as emergency services deal with serious incident
There are unconfirmed reports of two fatalities in an incident on Sheffield’s supertram tracks last night.
Services on the tram train were suspended for several hours last night, and trams are not going past Sheffield Arena on the yellow line because of the incident.
A report on Twitter states: “Unfortunately, it's with great sadness that I've been officially advised there's been two fatalities.”
Although despite being contacted for details on the nature of the incident and whether anyone lost their life, South Yorkshire Police has not yet responded or issued a statement.
The force has been contacted again this morning.
South Yorkshire and Rescue Service said last night: “We are in attendance at an on-going, multi-agency incident on the Stagecoach Supertram line in Carbrook, Sheffield.
“Please expect delays and avoid the area whilst we work.”
Reports on social media suggested that there had been a collision.
Other messages on social media described passengers stuck on trams between the arena and Meadowhall for several hours.
One eyewitness said on Twitter: “We’re at the Premier Inn next to the tram line and there are five fire engines and multiple ambulance and police. No idea what’s going on but hope everyone is ok.”
More to follow.