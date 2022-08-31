Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel South Yorkshire says the problem is partly caused by roadworks in the area, and has also warned of a road traffic accident near Magna adding to problems this evening.

They said it was delaying buses.

Transport bosses are warning of 'severe congestion' near Meadowhall this evening. Picture Scott Merrylees

They said at 6.30pm this evening: “Severe congestion at Meadowhall, Tinsley, Templeborough & Ickles partly caused by road works, is causing delays up to 35 mins.

Minutes earlier they stated: “First Services X1 & X10 – Due to road traffic accident outside Magna, Service X1 & X10 will be diverted via Wortley Road and Meadow Bank Road in both directions.”

They also said that due to gas works on Myrtle St, services 1a 18 & 252 will be diverted.