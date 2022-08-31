News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Traffic Sheffield: 'Severe congestion' warning near Meadowhall, Sheffield, this evening

Transport bosses are warning of 'severe congestion' near Meadowhall this evening.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:48 pm

Travel South Yorkshire says the problem is partly caused by roadworks in the area, and has also warned of a road traffic accident near Magna adding to problems this evening.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield rail strikes: 24-hours of strike action in September involving Nationa...

They said it was delaying buses.

Transport bosses are warning of 'severe congestion' near Meadowhall this evening. Picture Scott Merrylees

Most Popular

They said at 6.30pm this evening: “Severe congestion at Meadowhall, Tinsley, Templeborough & Ickles partly caused by road works, is causing delays up to 35 mins.

Minutes earlier they stated: “First Services X1 & X10 – Due to road traffic accident outside Magna, Service X1 & X10 will be diverted via Wortley Road and Meadow Bank Road in both directions.”

They also said that due to gas works on Myrtle St, services 1a 18 & 252 will be diverted.

More disruption to buses was announced earlier, when Travel South Yorkshire revealed that due to anti social behaviour, the 221 bus service was being diverted for the rest of today.

NEWS: Nearly 50 to receive fines in post after police parking crackdown

NEWS: Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is worst-hit street in Yorkshire for parking fines, according to research

TrafficSheffieldMeadowhall