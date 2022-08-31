Traffic Sheffield: 'Severe congestion' warning near Meadowhall, Sheffield, this evening
Transport bosses are warning of 'severe congestion' near Meadowhall this evening.
Travel South Yorkshire says the problem is partly caused by roadworks in the area, and has also warned of a road traffic accident near Magna adding to problems this evening.
Read More
They said it was delaying buses.
Most Popular
-
1
Missing child found during police operation in Sheffield as cops seize drugs, cash, cars and vapes
-
2
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Sheffield: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia couple stun fans with city visit
-
3
Harborough Way, Manor Sheffield: What residents heard and saw as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
-
4
Sheffield teen who admitted it 'feels good to hurt someone' after four stabbings gets 18 years behind bars
-
5
Sexual assault investigated after incident on Howard Road, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield
They said at 6.30pm this evening: “Severe congestion at Meadowhall, Tinsley, Templeborough & Ickles partly caused by road works, is causing delays up to 35 mins.
Minutes earlier they stated: “First Services X1 & X10 – Due to road traffic accident outside Magna, Service X1 & X10 will be diverted via Wortley Road and Meadow Bank Road in both directions.”
They also said that due to gas works on Myrtle St, services 1a 18 & 252 will be diverted.
More disruption to buses was announced earlier, when Travel South Yorkshire revealed that due to anti social behaviour, the 221 bus service was being diverted for the rest of today.