Sheffield trams incident: Emergency services dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight
Emergency services have confirmed they are dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight on the supertram tracks.
Services on the tram train have been suspended for several hours, and trams are not going past Sheffield Arena on the yellow line because of the incident.
South Yorkshire and Rescue Service said this evening: “We are in attendance at an on-going, multi-agency incident on the Stagecoach Supertram line in Carbrook, Sheffield.
“Please expect delays and avoid the area whilst we work.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment but have not so far responded.
Unconfirmed reports on social media have stated that someone had collided with a tram.
Other messages on social media have described passengers stuck on trams between the arena and Meadowhall for several hours.
One eyewitness said on Twitter: “We’re at the premier inn next to the tram line and there are five fire engines and multiple ambulance and police. No idea what’s going on but hope everyone is ok.”