Rivelin Valley Road Sheffield: Nearly 50 to receive fines in post after police parking crackdown

Nearly 50 motorists are set to receive parking fines after a major crackdown by police on a road near a Sheffield park this week

By David Kessen
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:25 pm
It follows police action on Rivelin Valley Road on Sunday over cars they assessed as being dangerously parked, close to Rivelin Valley Park, a popular destination for families.

They are contacting owners of cars including those parked on sections of the road where there were white lines in the centre of the road.

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement: “If you were one of the 47 drivers that decided to ignore the signs and park dangerously at Rivelin Valley Road on Sunday August 14, I have some bad news for you. Expect something landing on your door mat imminently.

"We receive regular complaints of dangerous parking on this road, which is a frequent site of serious accidents, and enforce on this site regularly. We worked with the council to provide...signs to tell people not to park dangerously. You can't say we didn't warn you.

"The signage was because we get a lot of people saying they weren't aware it was an offence (to park on a blind bend or in a dangerous position). It's not technically required, but we thought it would remove that particular excuse. Drivers should know.”

They added under rule 240 of the highway code you must not stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods.

