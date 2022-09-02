Sheffield trams incident: Two reported dead as emergency services dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight
Two people are reported to have died, as emergency services confirm they are dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight on Sheffield supertram tracks.
Services on the tram train have been suspended for several hours, and trams are not going past Sheffield Arena on the yellow line because of the incident.
A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said this evening: “Unfortunately, it's with great sadness that I've been officially advised there's been two fatalities.”
South Yorkshire and Rescue Service said this evening: “We are in attendance at an on-going, multi-agency incident on the Stagecoach Supertram line in Carbrook, Sheffield.
“Please expect delays and avoid the area whilst we work.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment but have not so far responded.
Unconfirmed reports on social media had stated that someone had collided with a tram.
Other messages on social media have described passengers stuck on trams between the arena and Meadowhall for several hours.
One eyewitness said on Twitter: “We’re at the premier inn next to the tram line and there are five fire engines and multiple ambulance and police. No idea what’s going on but hope everyone is ok.”