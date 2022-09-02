Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services on the tram train have been suspended for several hours, and trams are not going past Sheffield Arena on the yellow line because of the incident.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said this evening: “Unfortunately, it's with great sadness that I've been officially advised there's been two fatalities.”

Emergency services have confirmed they are dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight on the supertram tracks.

South Yorkshire and Rescue Service said this evening: “We are in attendance at an on-going, multi-agency incident on the Stagecoach Supertram line in Carbrook, Sheffield.

“Please expect delays and avoid the area whilst we work.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment but have not so far responded.

Unconfirmed reports on social media had stated that someone had collided with a tram.

Other messages on social media have described passengers stuck on trams between the arena and Meadowhall for several hours.