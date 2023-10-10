News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Sheffield buses: The 15 worst bus routes for complaints about services not running or failing to stop

The Star has obtained figures about bus services within the city using the Freedom of Information Act

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:32 BST

Sheffield's bus network has been hit by cuts and issues with punctuality and reliability, with South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard admitting it's 'not good enough'.

But which are the worst routes in Sheffield when it comes to reliability?

We asked the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) which bus services in Sheffield it had received most complaints about between the beginning of 2022 and the end of August 2023.

Responding to The Star's Freedom of Information request, it said each contact from members of the public about buses to the SYMCA and before that the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) was recorded as a new 'case'. This included positive feedback about staff, not just complaints, and it was not possible to give a figure for complaints alone.

It provided a list of the 15 bus services within Sheffield about which the most 'cases' had been opened during the 20 month period, with this information broken down by the nature of the case.

We have used these figures to calculate the bus services on that list with the highest combined number of complaints about services not running or buses failing to stop.

We have not included complaints about other issues like buses running early or late, overcrowding or cleanliness. It's also important to note that some of the services run much more frequently than others so are likely to generate more complaints.

Below is the list in full, from the lowest number of complaints about services not running or buses failing to stop to the highest.

The number 52a bus, operated by First, runs between Woodhouse and Loxley, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. From the beginning of 2022 to August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 13 complaints about the service failing to run and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 23 was the 15th highest.

1. 52a - 15th worst

The number 52a bus, operated by First, runs between Woodhouse and Loxley, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. From the beginning of 2022 to August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 13 complaints about the service failing to run and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 23 was the 15th highest.

Photo Sales
The number 51 bus, operated by First, runs between Lodge Moor and Charnock, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 18 complaints about the service not running and 9 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 27 was the 14th highest.

2. 51 - 14th worst

The number 51 bus, operated by First, runs between Lodge Moor and Charnock, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 18 complaints about the service not running and 9 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 27 was the 14th highest.

Photo Sales
The number 27 bus ran between Rotherham and Crystal Peaks, pictured. It was withdrawn from service in October 2022. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 32 complaints about the service not running and one about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 33 was the 13th highest.

3. 27 - 13th worst

The number 27 bus ran between Rotherham and Crystal Peaks, pictured. It was withdrawn from service in October 2022. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 32 complaints about the service not running and one about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 33 was the 13th highest. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The number X10 bus, operated by First, runs between Sheffield and Maltby, pictured. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 24 complaints about the service not running and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 34 was the 12th highest.

4. X10 - 12th worst

The number X10 bus, operated by First, runs between Sheffield and Maltby, pictured. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 24 complaints about the service not running and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 34 was the 12th highest.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BusesSheffield