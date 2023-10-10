The Star has obtained figures about bus services within the city using the Freedom of Information Act

But which are the worst routes in Sheffield when it comes to reliability?

We asked the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) which bus services in Sheffield it had received most complaints about between the beginning of 2022 and the end of August 2023.

Responding to The Star's Freedom of Information request, it said each contact from members of the public about buses to the SYMCA and before that the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) was recorded as a new 'case'. This included positive feedback about staff, not just complaints, and it was not possible to give a figure for complaints alone.

It provided a list of the 15 bus services within Sheffield about which the most 'cases' had been opened during the 20 month period, with this information broken down by the nature of the case.

We have used these figures to calculate the bus services on that list with the highest combined number of complaints about services not running or buses failing to stop.

We have not included complaints about other issues like buses running early or late, overcrowding or cleanliness. It's also important to note that some of the services run much more frequently than others so are likely to generate more complaints.

Below is the list in full, from the lowest number of complaints about services not running or buses failing to stop to the highest.

1 . 52a - 15th worst The number 52a bus, operated by First, runs between Woodhouse and Loxley, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. From the beginning of 2022 to August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 13 complaints about the service failing to run and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 23 was the 15th highest.

2 . 51 - 14th worst The number 51 bus, operated by First, runs between Lodge Moor and Charnock, pictured, via Sheffield city centre. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 18 complaints about the service not running and 9 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 27 was the 14th highest.

3 . 27 - 13th worst The number 27 bus ran between Rotherham and Crystal Peaks, pictured. It was withdrawn from service in October 2022. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 32 complaints about the service not running and one about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 33 was the 13th highest.

4 . X10 - 12th worst The number X10 bus, operated by First, runs between Sheffield and Maltby, pictured. Between the beginning of 2022 and August 31, 2023, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority said there had been 24 complaints about the service not running and 10 about the bus failing to stop. That combined total of 34 was the 12th highest.