Work has unveiled historic tram tracks on Fargate, Sheffield. These pictures show how it looked when trams ran there

They had been hidden below the road surface for years.

But now the old tram tracks which once carried Sheffield's fleet of trams as they ferried the city's residents around from one end of town to the other have been exposed by work being carried out to revamp Fargate.

Many in the city still remember the days when these magnificent old vehicles ran down Fargate, a street which has been pedestrianised for generations.

We have looked into our own archives, and those of Sheffield Council's Picture Sheffield collection, to remind those who remember that era just what things looked like all those years ago. Many of these pictures are courtesy of picturesheffield.com

And for those not even born in that first era of trams, they serve as a great view into Sheffield's past, showing a street massively transformed over the last 63 years.

The last tram ran in Sheffield in October 1960 - that last journey, pictured close to where these tracks have been uncovered, are included in the gallery.

Tracks exposed Work on Fargate has revealed the old tram tracks which once ran down the busy Sheffield street until 1960. Our gallery shows 13 pictures of how the street and those nearby looked in the original days of trams. Main picture: David Kessen, National World. Inset: picturesheffield.com

Coronation 1902 A tram on Fargate decorated for the Coronation of King Edward VII, in 1902. Photo: Picturesheffield.com

Pinstone Street A tram on Pinstone Street, in front of the Nelson Hotel, in the 1950s. Photo: Picturesheffield.com