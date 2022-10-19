Officials from Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were alerted to the incident in the Shalemsoor area yesterday afternoon. It led to tram services being suspended while emergency services responded. The injuries suffered by the pedestrian have not been revealed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “An emergency call was received at 1.12pm (on Tuesday)... to reports of a collision between a tram and pedestrian near to the junction of the A61 and Hoyle Road in Sheffield. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Supertram confirmed there had been an incident involving one of its trams and a pedestrian and added: “Our thoughts are with the person involved and a full investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out.”