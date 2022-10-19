News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield tram collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital after incident on tram tracks

An injured pedestrian was taken to hospital after they were struck by a tram, say ambulance bosses.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 7:47am

Officials from Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were alerted to the incident in the Shalemsoor area yesterday afternoon. It led to tram services being suspended while emergency services responded. The injuries suffered by the pedestrian have not been revealed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “An emergency call was received at 1.12pm (on Tuesday)... to reports of a collision between a tram and pedestrian near to the junction of the A61 and Hoyle Road in Sheffield. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Ambulance bosses had to take a pedestrian to hospital after they were injured in a collision with a tram near Netherthorpe Road, Sheffield

Supertram confirmed there had been an incident involving one of its trams and a pedestrian and added: “Our thoughts are with the person involved and a full investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out.”

Trams were back running again within an hour.

